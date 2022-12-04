NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,008,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,622,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 167,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after buying an additional 104,203 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FV stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
