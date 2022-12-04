NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 379,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 327,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,906,000 after buying an additional 1,059,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $39.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

