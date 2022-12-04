NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11,704.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 744,763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

