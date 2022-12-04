NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $359.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

