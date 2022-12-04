NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of PECO opened at $32.27 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

