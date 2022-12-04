News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 304.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in News by 3,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 43.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.