Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nexans from €93.00 ($95.88) to €88.00 ($90.72) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.67.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of NXPRF stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. Nexans has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $101.90.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

