Nexum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $312,283.00 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $312,283.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 77.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

