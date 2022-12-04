NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

