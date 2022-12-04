NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 492.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.