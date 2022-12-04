nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in November

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $12,842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 284,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. 126,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

