Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NRILY opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

