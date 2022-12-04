Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.71% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

