Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amcor were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity

Amcor Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,131,666 shares of company stock worth $25,869,841 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.50 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

