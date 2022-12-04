Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

