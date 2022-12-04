Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in 2U were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

