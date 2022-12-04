Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.05 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

