Nordea Investment Management AB Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,700 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

