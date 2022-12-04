Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 79,281 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,281 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Kroger Stock Down 1.7 %

KR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.