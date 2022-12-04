Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

