Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 24,403 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.