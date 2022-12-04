Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 436 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Tenable worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Tenable by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.