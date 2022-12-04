Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordson by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $271.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

