Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

