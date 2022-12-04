Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

