Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 14.9% in November

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $161,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.24. 29,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

