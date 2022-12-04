OKB Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. OKB has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $13.66 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $21.60 or 0.00127224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

