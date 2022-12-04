Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

OLPX stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

