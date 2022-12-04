OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $331,780.90 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

