OmniaVerse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $295,645.84 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $295,645.84 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

