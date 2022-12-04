Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.18

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $161.18 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.21 or 0.07383322 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024627 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

