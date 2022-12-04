Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Reaches $58.43 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $58.43 million and approximately $680,289.21 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

