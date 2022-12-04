Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Cap of $57.13 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $57.13 million and approximately $397,472.09 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

