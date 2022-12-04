Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,582 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Ovintiv worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $117,987,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

