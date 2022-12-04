PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $98-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.07 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.12.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.