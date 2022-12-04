Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,027,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,452,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,027,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,452,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FNA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.