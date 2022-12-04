Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSN. Cowen increased their price target on Parsons to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Parsons Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSN opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Parsons by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Parsons by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

