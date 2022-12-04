Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.58 and traded as high as C$16.19. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$16.13, with a volume of 92,042 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.58.
Pason Systems Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.
Pason Systems Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems
In related news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean bought 22,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,097.
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
