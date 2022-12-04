Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Trimmed by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,759 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after acquiring an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 1,240,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Patterson-UTI Energy



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

