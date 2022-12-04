Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $807,251.24

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $947.40 million and approximately $807,251.24 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001261 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013528 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
