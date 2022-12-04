Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.87. The stock had a trading volume of 290,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $442.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.46 and its 200 day moving average is $324.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.