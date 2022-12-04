Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of WOOF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.
Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.