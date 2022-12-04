Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.