PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 14,592 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,144,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

