PFS Investments Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Wolfspeed worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $4,432,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 26.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.06.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $84.29 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

