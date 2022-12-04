PFS Investments Inc. Buys New Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.77% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,019,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMK opened at $25.91 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.