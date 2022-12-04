PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

