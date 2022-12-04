PFS Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6 %

FCX stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

