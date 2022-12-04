PFS Investments Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,474,000 after purchasing an additional 446,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

