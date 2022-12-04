PFS Investments Inc. Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $31.79 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.91%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

