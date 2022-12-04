PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

